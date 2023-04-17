Activists march in DC for assault weapons ban following more school violence

The March Fourth organization will march on Capitol Hill Monday.

WASHINGTON — Families and survivors from recent mass shootings across the country are in Washington, D.C. Monday to demand further action against gun violence from Congress.

March Fourth, a community of organizers and mothers that was founded by friends, family and survivors of the Highland Park, Illinois shooting on July 4, organized the peaceful march on Capitol Hill to demand a ban on assault weapons.

"We’ll be in Washington, D.C. on April 17 to put faces to the hurt, the heartbroken, and the helpless," organizers said.

Last year, the organization made a similar march following shootings in Uvalde, Texas and elsewhere. Now, the Save Our Students rally will once again demand action be taken to end gun violence, following the recent deadly shooting at a school in Nashville.