Georgetown University reports 4 COVID-19 cases

A limited number of students are on campus due to coronavirus concerns.

WASHINGTON — Georgetown University has reported four new COVID-19 cases within their school community Tuesday.

The university said that the new cases come as more people are getting tested and knowing their status. They said the cases are people who are on or near the campus.

The university announced on July 29 that only students who have already been approved through the school's Housing Stability Application process and "who have been invited to return to campus because of academic requirements" are allowed to return to resident halls for housing, as well as those who are F-1 visa holders.

A limited number of students who are resident assistants have been allowed in the halls to help watch over the group. Select other activities, like biomedical research, are still taking place on campus.