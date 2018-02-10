WASHINGTON -- Georgetown University responds after a series of controversial tweets by one its professors evoked outrage.

Dr. Carol Christine Fair tweeted Saturday about Republican senators in support of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“Look at thus chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist’s arrogated entitlement. All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes.” said Dr. Fair’s tweet.

RELATED: CUA students protest termination of professor after tweet calls Kavanaugh accuser 'perp'

Her account was deleted by Twitter Tuesday, but she has several blogs with similar material posted.

Dr. Fair is an associate professor in the Security Studies Program within the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.

In response, Georgetown University President, John J. DeGioia issues the following statement:

"We protect the right of our community members to exercise their freedom of expression. This does not mean the University endorses the content of their expression. We can and do strongly condemn the use of violent imagery, profanity, and insensitive labeling of individuals based on gender, ethnicity or political affiliation in any form of discourse. Such expressions go against our values.

While the speech of our faculty members is protected, we are deeply committed to having our classrooms and interactions with students be free of bias and geared toward respectful dialogue. We take seriously our obligation to provide welcoming spaces for all students to learn.

If comments made by faculty members are determined to substantially affect their teaching, research, or University service, we will address them through established University procedures outlined in our Georgetown University Faculty Handbook."

© 2018 WUSA