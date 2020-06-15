x
Skip Navigation

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

dc

2 people killed, 5 others shot in Southeast DC shooting late Saturday

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Waclark Place, Southeast, around 11:30 p.m. late Saturday evening.
Credit: WUSA9
The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Waclark Place, Southeast, around 11:30 p.m. late Saturday evening.

WASHINGTON — Two people were killed Saturday in a Southeast D.C. shooting that also left five other people injured, according to D.C. Police.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Waclark Place, Southeast, around 11:30 p.m. D.C. Police was still at the shooting scene early Monday morning.

19-year-old Zymia Joyner, of Northeast, D.C., and 19-year-old Rashard Waldo, of District Heights, Maryland, were the two people killed, D.C. Police confirmed. EMS medics rushed them to a D.C. hospital, but both died from their injuries after they arrived at the emergency room.

The five other people that were shot will reportedly recover from their injuries, according to D.C. Police. 

There is not a suspect at this time, but D.C. Police has offered a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. 

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Credit: WUSA9
The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Waclark Place, Southeast, around 11:30 p.m. late Saturday evening.

RELATED: District officials expand COVID-19 testing at its firehouses

RELATED: Mild and dry for Monday

RELATED: Updates: Protests against police brutality and social injustice continue across the DC area on Sunday

RELATED: Hundreds march to White House for 'Prayer Walk for Peace and Justice' amid protests

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.