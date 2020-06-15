2 people killed, 5 others shot in Southeast DC shooting late Saturday

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Waclark Place, Southeast, around 11:30 p.m. late Saturday evening.

WASHINGTON — Two people were killed Saturday in a Southeast D.C. shooting that also left five other people injured, according to D.C. Police.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Waclark Place, Southeast, around 11:30 p.m. D.C. Police was still at the shooting scene early Monday morning.

19-year-old Zymia Joyner, of Northeast, D.C., and 19-year-old Rashard Waldo, of District Heights, Maryland, were the two people killed, D.C. Police confirmed. EMS medics rushed them to a D.C. hospital, but both died from their injuries after they arrived at the emergency room.

The five other people that were shot will reportedly recover from their injuries, according to D.C. Police.

There is not a suspect at this time, but D.C. Police has offered a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.