FBI blames pressure relief valve for frightening bangs at headquarters

WASHINGTON — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is calming fears of shots fired at the bureau's headquarters heard Tuesday night. Video captured the sound of rapid bangs that sound like rifle fire coming from the building in Northwest D.C.

In the video, provided to WUSA9 from a person who wished to remain anonymous, several bangs are heard in quick succession. After each burst, steam is seen escaping from the building's roof. The person who provided the video said the banging noises started around 8:30 p.m. and continued until around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the FBI said despite the frightening noises, no one was in danger.

"The FBI is aware of reports of loud noises coming from mechanical piping within the J. Edgar Hoover building on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. This noise was due to steam release from a properly functioning pressure relief valve. At no time were FBI employees or the general public at risk," the FBI said in a statement.

While there was no risk to the public, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told WUSA9 that they received at least one 9-1-1 call for shots fired as a result of the noises.