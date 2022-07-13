Watch Live: Families impacted by Highland Park mass shooting march in DC for assault weapons ban

Families from Highland Park, Illinois, Uvalde, Texas, and elsewhere rally to demand action from Congress.

WASHINGTON — Families and survivors from recent mass shootings across the country are in Washington, D.C. to demand further action against gun violence from Congress.

March Fourth, a community of organizers and mothers that was founded by friends, family and survivors of the Highland Park, Illinois shooting on July 4, organized the peaceful march to the Capitol to demand a ban on assault weapons.

The shooting at a Fourth of July parade killed seven people and wounded more than 30 others. One child was left parentless and an 8-year old boy was left paralyzed, while many other children and families fled for their lives.

“I was tired of feeling helpless and trapped as an American citizen raising kids who aren’t safe in schools, at concerts, at parades…” says Kitty Brandtner, founding member of March Fourth and a mother of three who lives nearby in Winnetka, Illinois. “I just wanted to stand together, scream at the top of our lungs and beg for real change.”

Organizers of the march say that, even though President Joe Biden recently signed the bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law, it's not enough.

“The majority of Americans don’t believe civilians should have access to assault weapons. Why is it so hard to pass legislation on this?” Brandtner said. She, alongside marchers, will call for Congress to pass HR. 1808 and S. 736, two bills that would ban semiautomatic assault weapons and large capacity ammunition feeding devices.