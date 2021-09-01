x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

DC

Capitol Police respond to Fairchild Building, no hazards found

Security remains tight around the U.S. Capitol following Wednesday's riot.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — Security around the Capitol remained tight Saturday following Wednesday's violent siege by pro-Trump rioters.

Capitol Police shut down some streets around the Fairchild Building at 499 S. Capitol St. SW and the Democratic National Committee Headquarters for 430 South Capitol St SE for an investigation.

Details about the investigation were sparse Saturday, but the scene was cleared after about an hour Saturday morning. All roads around the buildings have reopened. Authorities tell us no hazards were found.

As of Saturday, 6,200 members of the National Guard will be positioned in the National Capitol region leading up to Inauguration Day. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy tells WUSA9 they will be here for 30 days.

RELATED: FBI releases photo of person possibly setting pipe bombs at RNC, DNC headquarters before US Capitol riot

The FBI is still looking for a person spotted by video cameras possibly placing, on the ground, one of the two pipe bombs found in the streets of Washington, D.C. on Wednesday amid the chaos at the U.S. Capitol Building. 

In addition, the FBI and D.C. Police continue to ask for the public's help in finding people involved in Wednesday's riot.

Photos: FBI releases images of persons of interest in Capitol riot

1 / 11
FBI
Anyone with information regarding these individuals, or anyone who witnessed any unlawful violent actions at the Capitol or near the area, is asked to contact the FBI's Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips

Meanwhile, D.C. remains under an emergency order until after Inauguration Day following the violence.

RELATED: Incoming National Guard troops will be armed with lethal force, Pennsylvania general says

RELATED: DC lifts curfew after riots at the Capitol, Public Emergency extended for 15 days

RELATED: Here's who has been federally charged in the US Capitol riots

RELATED: US Capitol Riot: What we know about the chaos in DC, aftermath