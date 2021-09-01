Capitol Police respond to Fairchild Building, no hazards found

Security remains tight around the U.S. Capitol following Wednesday's riot.

WASHINGTON — Security around the Capitol remained tight Saturday following Wednesday's violent siege by pro-Trump rioters.

Capitol Police shut down some streets around the Fairchild Building at 499 S. Capitol St. SW and the Democratic National Committee Headquarters for 430 South Capitol St SE for an investigation.

Details about the investigation were sparse Saturday, but the scene was cleared after about an hour Saturday morning. All roads around the buildings have reopened. Authorities tell us no hazards were found.

As of Saturday, 6,200 members of the National Guard will be positioned in the National Capitol region leading up to Inauguration Day. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy tells WUSA9 they will be here for 30 days.

#BREAKING Heavy police presence near Fairchild Building and the DNC building@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/xmQgYEu1pK — Zach Merchant (@ZachMerchantTV) January 9, 2021

The FBI is still looking for a person spotted by video cameras possibly placing, on the ground, one of the two pipe bombs found in the streets of Washington, D.C. on Wednesday amid the chaos at the U.S. Capitol Building.

In addition, the FBI and D.C. Police continue to ask for the public's help in finding people involved in Wednesday's riot.

