FAA admits fault for Capitol evacuation during parachute demonstration at Nats game

The agency says it's taking immediate steps to coordinate with other agencies to avoid similar confusion regarding future aviation events in the Washington area.

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration has released a statement acknowledging it did not take appropriate steps to communicate with U.S. Capitol Police about the parachute demonstration at Nationals Park on Wednesday. The misstep led to a security alert and evacuation of the Capitol.

“We deeply regret that we contributed to a precautionary evacuation of the Capitol complex and apologize for the disruption and fear experienced by those who work there,” the FAA said in an unsigned statement.

The FAA said it was “taking immediate steps to ensure that we always coordinate well in advance with other agencies to avoid confusion over future aviation events in the Washington, D.C., area.”

The agency said its review of the incident in heavily restricted airspace was continuing.

Shortly before the Washington Nationals took the field Wednesday to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Capitol — which is less than two miles from Nats Park -- was evacuated. It was evacuated as the U.S. Army's Golden Knight parachute team was landing in the stadium for the team's Military Appreciation Night.

The FAA didn't tell Capitol Police that a small plane would circle overhead on Wednesday evening on its way to drop members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who parachuted into Nationals Park for Military Appreciation Night. Not knowing the plane's mission, congressional staffers fled the Capitol and House and Senate office buildings.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., promised a congressional review of the FAA’s actions, which she called “outrageous and inexcusable.”

Many people who work on Capitol Hill have remained on edge more than a year after hundreds of rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump pushed their way past overwhelmed police officers, broke through windows and doors and ransacked the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win.