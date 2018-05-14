WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Metro riders can expect extended late-night service for the third Capitals game on Tuesday night.

Officials said the Metro will stay open an additional hour for fans going to the Capitals verses Lightning game at the Capital One Arena. All of the stations will stay open for entry and exit in order to make sure fans will be able to get home after the game.

"We are pleased to provide rail service so all of the fans can support the Caps in the playoffs," said Paul Wiedefeld, Metro CEO and general manager. "Thanks to Exelon, we can offer a train ride home when the game ends, even if that means overtime."

It will cost Metro $100,000 for the extended service. The service will be funded by Exelon.

"We know how important it is when the hometown team advances in the playoffs, and we want to make sure our customers can be there for every play and get home safely-and emissions free-by powering the Metro's extended hours Tuesday night," said Exelon President and CEO Chris Crane. "We believe that helping our customers be there to cheer on the Capitals is its own kind of power play, and we are pleased to partner with Metro and the Mayor and to make it happen."

“Tuesday is a big night for DC as the #SportsCapital as the Capitals take on Tampa Bay and the Nationals host the Yankees,” said Mayor Bowser. “I want fans to focus on rooting for their home teams, and with Exelon’s support, Metro will get you to the games and homes afterwards. I ask all Washingtonians to rock the red and Let’s Go Caps!”

The last trains are scheduled to depart at the following times and locations:

Red Line in the direction of Glenmont 12:38 a.m.; Shady Grove 12:32 a.m.

Green Line in the direction of Branch Ave 12:28 a.m.; Greenbelt 12:48 a.m.

Yellow Line in the direction of Huntington 12:19 a.m.

The last Blue, Orange and Silver Line trains from Metro Center will depart at:

Blue Line in the direction of Franconia-Springfield 12:28 a.m.; Largo Town Center 12:27 a.m.

Orange Line in the direction of New Carrollton 12:20 a.m.; Vienna 12:36 a.m.

Silver Line in the direction of Largo Town Center 12:27 a.m.; Wiehle-Reston East 12:21 a.m.

Last train times vary by station. Customers can check the last train times for Tuesday by visiting a station's webpage (wmata.com/stations) and adding one hour to the regular last train time.

Metro said they will make announcements if there in the case of overtime.

© 2018 WUSA