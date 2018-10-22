WASHINGTON -- An emotional day for friends and family as closing arguments began in the notorious D.C. Mansion Murders case on Monday.

Even a few D.C.-area reporters sitting behind the family broke down in tears.

At closing arguments, the prosecution spent the morning going over some of the most important evidence brought up in this case. That meant looking at the post-mortem photos of bruising and the stab wounds on Amy Savopoulos' lifeless body.

Daron Wint is the only man on trial for the torture and murders of 46-year-old Savvas Savopoulos, his 47-year-old wife, Amy, their 10-year-old son Phillip and the family's housekeeper, 57-year-old “Vera” Figueroa.

Back in September, the defense team came right-out on Day 1 of the trial and pinned the four murders on three other people: Daron Wint's two brothers Steffon and Darrell Wint. The defense team claimed both brothers received help from Savvas Savopoulos' assistant, Jordan Wallace. The brothers deceived Wint, according to the defense.

Monday, the prosecution reminded the jurors, even if there were other suspects, that's okay. This trial is about Daron Wint and his involvement, the prosecution asserted.

The prosecution painted a picture of Wint as a man who lies, who wanted things he could not have and who murdered out of greed for $40,000 dollars.

The burden is on prosecutors to prove Wint is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The jury may get to deliberate this as early as Tuesday.

Wint’s defense team will get to finish their closing arguments Tuesday morning. Prosecutors get a chance to rebuttal before jurors decide Wint’s fate.

