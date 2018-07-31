WASHINGTON -- An unusual sight for some D.C. residents on Monday: An eagle fledgling on 19th Street and Summit Street Northeast.

"I straight up just had to call animal control because there's an injured eagle," one resident posted to Facebook, along with a picture of the eagle standing in the middle of the street.

As it turns out, the eagle is named Valor and is one of the fledgling eagles nesting in the DC Arboretum. He lives alongside parents Mr. President and First Lady, and sibling Victory. The First Eagle Family is regularly seen on DC Eagle Cam.

But, despite celebrity status, Valor was just another fledgling experiencing some growing pains with flying.

He first fell out of his nest on Wednesday night and was discovered "waterlogged" on the ground Thursday morning, the DC Department of Energy & Environment (DOEE) says.

Valor was returned to his nest, only to disappear again on Thursday. This time, he was not found in the Arboretum.

On the Eagle Cam Twitter page, Mom and Dad eagles were pictured “waiting” for Valor to return.

“Parting is such sweet sorrow...MrP wondering if his fledglings will be back and realizing nesting season is nearly over,” a post on Monday morning read.

But Valor’s parents didn’t have to worry too much longer because he was located hours later, just a few streets beyond the Arboretum by DOEE biologist Dan Rauch.

Animal Control Officer Ted Deppner of the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) assisted in catching him. HRA posted a video on Monday of their team transporting Valor to City Wildlife.

And thankfully, Clinic Director Kristy Jacobus, who examined Valor found no obvious injuries. Valor, however, was thin, and his prognosis is "guarded," City Wildlife says.

On Tuesday, Valor remained in rehab and was moved to a bigger enclosure.

On the Twitter page devoted to the First Eagle Family, they joked that Valor was simply waiting for the bus. "Isn’t that being eco-friendly?" the post said.

