WASHINGTON — All month long, we’re recognizing African Americans who are making history, the dream makers in our communities. Gregory Jackson Jr. is working on something which is no easy feat: ending gun violence in America.

"I never thought some of the challenges in this community would’ve impacted me directly," Jackson said.

Gregory Jackson's dream is ensuring the nation doesn’t delve deeper into the depths of gun violence.

“No matter what we do locally, gun violence in America is a national problem," Jackson said. "It is the number one killer for blacks in the country, way above heart disease or any other cause of death."

He works directly with The Community Justice Action Fund to eradicate the issues plaguing so many communities.

As a group, they’ve secured a substantial amount of funds.

"We’ve secured $25 million to fund federal research to address gun violence," he explained. "We've received $33 million to start investing in programs from a federal level, and then we've also been working with multiple cities to help their own local government, to start to invest in programs to prevent violence."

Jackson said this is the first time in over 20 years the federal government has funded any type of research to address gun violence.

"There was an actual act called the Dickey Act that was passed through Congress to prevent any research around gun violence federally, and as you know when you're dealing with any type of crisis or problem or disease, you need research as a foundation of how to address."

The work is personal for Jackson. Seven years agoin Shaw, while walking down N Street, he was shot at.

"The guy mistook us for somebody else or something, but he just pulled out started shooting at us," he said.

Jackson was shot in the right leg. It took him 6 months to learn to walk again, but from that experience, he’s trying to help others. He spends his time with the youth, introducing them to new hobbies to keep them away from violence.

“I partner with a group called The Creative School," he said. "We mentor youth in the Southeast D.C. area, and I personally contribute by showing them the value of golf in sports and how that can kind of bond and help you find focus and peace, which is really exciting."

Jackson never imagined his life story would include a chapter about being shot. But now there’s a whole new story about survival and chapters about impacting change.

