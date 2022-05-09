DC's World Central Kitchen helping Mississippi residents during water crisis

Jackson, Mississippi has been left without potable water for a week.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — World Central Kitchen is lending a helping hand to the people of Mississippi’s capital city as it deals with a historic crisis.

The city of Jackson has recognized a boil-water notice for the last month. However, in the last week, a flood damaged a treatment facility leaving the town without any water at all. Jackson’s mayor has blamed a combination of aging infrastructure, lack of money for upgrades, and staff shortages.

World Central Kitchen, which was founded by D.C. Chef José Andrés, routinely provides aid to people suffering from disasters across the world.

Dan Abrams, who oversees relief efforts for World Central Kitchen's operations in eastern North America, said the organization has been providing the locals of Jackson water since Thursday.

“We will surpass 100,000 gallons after [Monday],” he said.

Abrams said World Central Kitchen isn’t just handing out water bottles to Mississippians either.

The organization is working with Jackson’s school district to set up water tanks at 54 school sites that will also serve as backup water systems in future emergencies.

“We're so focused on making sure those kids get back to school as quickly as possible,” Abrams said.

Abrams said he feels lucky to do the work that he does everyday to support people in the U.S. and around the world.

“People in Mississippi are the same as people in D.C.,” he said. “They're the same as people in California and anywhere in between, and everyone deserves to live a dignified life and to have basic needs met.”