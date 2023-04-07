DC's Z-Burger warns of DoorDash imposter

A fraudster was able to get the restaurant's banking information and steal funds, the owner said.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The owner of a popular D.C. restaurant is sounding the alarm after his business was the victim of theft.

Z-Burger owner Peter Tabibian said someone impersonating DoorDash was able to get banking information and hack into his business's bank accounts.

Tabibian said the fraudster had specific information that only DoorDash would have, such as the last several orders the restaurant had with DoorDash, names of the people that placed the orders and who the drivers were for those orders.

After gaining trust, they say the DoorDash tablets are not functioning properly, and they need to send new tablets to work with. In order to do so, they proceed to ask for bank account information along with routing information under the guise of needing it to set up a new tablet, Tabibian explained.

“A person claiming to be from DoorDash armed with information about our most recent deliveries and our last four digits of our account number convinced us that we were missing orders and that we needed to replace our DoorDash tablet,” Tabibian said. “We rely on these deliveries to supplement our in-store sales and hearing that we were losing revenue got us to panic and fall for the scam.”

The restaurant owner did not say how much money his business lost.

Tabibian said he has heard from other businesses who have fallen for the same scheme recently, and he wants to help spread the word.