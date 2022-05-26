DC, Virginia students walk out of school in protest after Texas mass shooting

Elementary school kids through high school seniors are walking out in protest of the mass shootings claiming the lives of their fellow students in Uvalde, Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — After a national organization called on schools everywhere to plan walkouts in the wake of a mass shooting at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school, some D.C. and Virginia schools quickly mobilized, following suit.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday left 21 people, including 19 children, dead in what is now considered the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. Just days before the massacre, an FBI report said that active shooter incidents have increased by 52.5% since 2020 and by 96.8% since 2017.

The youth activist group Students Demand Action called for students across the country to walk out of their classrooms at noon EST on Thursday.

"How many more kids have to die in our schools before our lawmakers act," organizers wrote on the group's website, which is the student arm of the organization Everytown for Gun Safety. "We deserve to learn and live without fear, but thanks to our weak gun laws and the gun lobby's relentless 'guns everywhere' agenda, nowhere is safe."

The organizers include those who have survived school shootings, like Mia Tretta, who was shot by a classmate three years ago at her high school in Santa Clarita, California. Two of her classmates died and two others were injured.

"Even though my friends died and I got shot, nothing has happened yet," she said Wednesday.

In Virginia, Meridian High School in Falls Church, Loudoun Valley High School in Purcellville and Mclean High School all planned walk-out protests. Organizers arranged for students to wear orange -- the color chosen by Everytown to represent gun violence victims nationally -- or make posters in a show of their solidarity with Robb Elementary and in an effort to pressure lawmakers.

A D.C. school, Janney Elementary in Northwest, also planned a walkout in support of Robb Elementary.

All four schools said students would walkout out at noon.

Gun law reform advocates are also planning a second "March for Our Lives" protest in D.C. on June 11. Four years ago, the organization and its supporters filled the streets of D.C. while thousands joined voices to demand real answers to an epidemic of gun violence. The student-led march took place on March 24, 2018, a little more than a month after a deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Organizers posted to social media that a march to demand gun control legislation and universal background checks from lawmakers was planned for June 11, 2022.