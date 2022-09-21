Restaurants providing Hurricane Fiona relief in D.C.

In an effort to provide relief to the island, some D.C. restaurants are diving a portion of their earnings to Puerto Rico.

WASHINGTON — Hurricane Fiona swept its way through Puerto Rico just five years after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. The weather-related events that unraveled over the past week have left the residents vulnerable and in need of resources to manage the destruction the storm caused.

In an effort to provide relief to the island, some D.C. restaurants are giving a portion of their earnings to Puerto Rico.

Qui Qui is a Puerto Rican restaurant located at 1539 7th St. on the second floor in Northwest, Washington, D.C. In a post on Facebook, the restaurant said that all donations will go to relief and recovery efforts in Puerto Rico. Additionally, their post explains that all proceeds from empanada orders as well as any additional tips will go to Brigada Solidaria del Oeste.

La Famosa is a Puerto Rican restaurant located at 1300 4th St. in Southeast, Washington, D.C. The restaurant said they are providing aid to Puerto Rico over the next four weeks and will be donating 10% of their coffee sales to PRXPR.

JR's Bar & Grill is a bar that has served the LGBTQ+ community in D.C. for over 35 years, according to their Facebook. The bar is hosting a drag show to raise funds for Hurricane Fiona relief in Puerto Rico. JR's posted on Facebook that the funds will be donated to "mutual funds that are helping those in need by providing food, water, shelter, and a path to recovery."

The restaurant is also looking for entertainers to donate their performances to the show. Click here to learn more details about the event and how to participate in the fundraiser.

In addition to restaurants in the District, other organizations are providing aid to the countries impacted by the storm.

José Andrés and the World Central Kitchen (WCK) are giving relief to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic following the damage that Hurricane Fiona caused.

The philanthropic organization is providing updates on its social media about how they are seeing various communities being impacted by the storm. On Tuesday in a video posted on the organization's Twitter, a field kitchen was set up at the Miramar Food Truck park. According to a tweet, WCK plans to prepare thousands of meals.

On Monday, the team made 5,000 meals and has currently served around 10,000 people, according to a tweet by José Andrés.

If you know of any restaurants, bars, or any additional organizations in the DMV region that are providing relief for those impacted by Hurricane Fiona let us know by sending an email to nhockaday@wusa9.com.