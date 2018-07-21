WASHINGTON - Nearly two weeks after a well-known D.C. restaurant manager was shot during a violent armed robbery in Atlanta, Georgia, his family said he has passed away.

On July 8, Christian Broder and three others were leaving a wedding reception when a vehicle approached the group. According to police, 17-year-old Jayden Myrick got out of the vehicle’s passenger side and pulled a gun on them, demanding their valuables.

Myrick got back inside the vehicle, but Christian Broder tried to follow. That is when the suspect turned and shot Broder once in the abdomen.

Broder died surrounded by his family Friday night, according to a Go Fund Me page.

"We are heartbroken to share that last night Christian passed away," a post on the page reads. "We are so grateful for your love and support over the last two weeks as Christian fought so hard."

Myrick was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery and one count of possession of a firearm.

