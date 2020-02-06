x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

dc

Photos: DC protests continue Monday, law enforcement making arrests amid District curfew

Protests enter day four in Washington as many gathered through the weekend after the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis last week.

WASHINGTON — Law enforcement across the District have started moving in on parts of D.C. that have been occupied by protesters, and are starting to make arrests as the curfew implemented by Mayor Muriel Bowser continues into the night.

The fourth day of protests was marked by a show of force around Lafayette Square, a flashpoint in the "Justice for George Floyd" protests in DC. Multiple flash bangs, tear gas canisters and pepper spray were deployed by police and the national guard to clear protesters from the park. 

President Trump then left the White House grounds, crossing through the empty Lafayette Park for a photo opp outside St. John's Church just after D.C.'s curfew started at 7 p.m. The church's nursery and basement were set on fire by protesters late Sunday evening.

DC's George Floyd protests continue through Monday

1 / 42
AP
Law enforcement officers from Calvert County Maryland Sheriff's Office standing on the Ellipse, area just south of the White House in Washington, as they watch demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"Justice for George Floyd" protests sparked after video surfaced showing George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer.

Protests erupted nationwide days after Floyd’s death calling for the arrests of all the officers involved after a Memorial Day viral video showed Floyd being pinned down by his neck by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd, who is repeatedly heard in the video saying he can't breath and asking for Chauvin to get off his neck, died that day.

The Minneapolis mayor on Tuesday fired all four officers involved in the incident. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. But the other three officers who were involved in the incident have not yet been arrested or charged, with prosecutors in Minnesota on Friday saying that charges are likely forthcoming.

D.C. is among cities across the nation who have seen protests Friday night through Monday that are centered around Floyd's death and police brutality in minority communities.

RELATED: Live Updates: Protesters disperse through D.C. past curfew

RELATED: President Trump address nation amid unrest, calls for National Guard to be used across US

RELATED: 'Hate just hides': Biden vows to take on systemic racism

RELATED: Trump visits vandalized church after tear gas used to clear peaceful protest

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.