D.C. police said an officer from their Fifth District Police Station was arrested on Monday in Prince George's County, Md.

Officials said 25-year-old Officer Nathan Clinkscale was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual abuse.

Prince George's County Police said their officers were called to Teakwood Drive in Upper Marlboro around 1:30 a.m after a woman found Clinkscale in her teenage daughter's bedroom. Clinkscale and the teen met on a dating website recently.

"The allegations against him are disgraceful, and do not represent the standards of ethics our sworn officers are committed to upholding every day," D.C. police officials said in a news release.

Clinkscale is on administrative leave during the investigation. He's being held by the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call PGPD Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or go online to www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app.

© 2018 WUSA