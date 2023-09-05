Here's how many juveniles violated DC curfew in first weekend

District officials say the goal of the “Juvenile Curfew Enforcement Pilot” is to enforce the curfew, not to arrest kids, but the mayor says it is about consequences.

WASHINGTON — DC Police released the data regarding how many juveniles were found in violation of a curfew pilot on the first weekend of enforcement Tuesday.

The first day of the pilot program was on Friday and required under 17 to be off the streets at night from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from midnight to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department's (MPD) Youth and Family Engagement Bureau patrolled seven initial focus areas to identify juveniles in violation of curfew.

District 1: Chinatown and Navy Yard

District 2: U Street

District 3: Howard University/Banneker

District 4: 14th Street between Otis and Spring Road, NW

District 5: 4000 Georgia Avenue, NW

District 6: 4400-4600 Benning Rd, SE

District 7: 1300 Congress Street, SE

According to data from DC Police, four juveniles were found in violation of the curfew and later released to a parent or guardian. All four were transferred to the custody of the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) on Saturday.

According to MPD, those who violate curfew will be brought to the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services until they can be reunited with a parent or guardian the next morning. This new protocol introduces the teen and their family to the services offered by DYRS. Some of these include mentorship programs, vocational training, job placement, free meals, and it’s all at no cost to the family or individual.