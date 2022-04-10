Metro begins warning campaign to stop fare evaders

According to the WMATA website, possible fines include $50 in D.C. and up to $100 in Virginia and Maryland.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has launched a new campaign aimed at fighting fare evasion.

According to a release from WMATA, people who are caught trying to leave without paying for their fare will be issued a citation during a warning period that began Oct. 4 and will end in November.

Fare evasion causes significant revenue loss for WMATA. The agency claims in 2022 it lost $40 million or 22% of the total upcoming budget gap.

WMATA says that people who neglect to pay fares may receive fines for fare evasion in each jurisdiction. According to the WMATA website, possible fines include $50 in D.C. and up to $100 in Virginia and Maryland.

The campaign includes digital signs throughout the system that will run for two weeks. Metro Transit Police officers and other Metro personnel will also be handing out fliers to riders with the same warning information.

We're launching a warning campaign aimed at deterring fare evasion starting today, October 4. Find out the details here: https://t.co/drn8JS69jb pic.twitter.com/QhdZwi5MBn — Metro (@wmata) October 4, 2022

"As I mentioned previously, the region needs to decide what we want Metro to be, and fare policy should be part of the conversation," said General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. "Many people have mentioned going to a fare-free model, but fare-free does not mean free. There are costs associated with running the community’s transit system and therefore the necessary revenues must exist to deliver the services the community needs.”

WMATA says the campaign is designed to raise awareness of fines currently associated with Maryland and Virginia and inform those evading fares of the new civil penalties in D.C. that will take effect in November.

In Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion is a criminal offense.

"As part of the campaign, we are working with our local partners to offer resources to make public transit more equitable and affordable for those in need," WMATA officials said in a release. "A low-income fare pilot is getting underway in the District, in addition to a proposal to provide $100 in SmarTrip credit for qualified residents to ride buses and trains."

In November, Metro will begin testing faregate modifications as a preventative measure.