Plans to restore Metro service, reintroduce 7000-series cars announced along with some cheaper fares

With ridership demand expected to rise as summer approaches, WMATA outlined its hope to meet the need as offices and new Metro stations are set to open.

WASHINGTON — The 7000-series Metro cars that went out of service after their infamous October derailment in D.C. may make a return this summer, according to WMATA, who shared their plans in a Thursday press conference.

The announcement comes as WMATA's Board of Directors approved a $4.5 billion dollar package of service and construction projects, including cheaper late-night/weekend fares, maintaining service improvements and funding for the Silver Line Phase 2 service and the Potomac Yard Station.

In October 2021, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) found defects in several of the 7000 series railcars while investigating the derailment of a Blue Line railcar on Oct. 12. During that incident, nearly 200 people were safely evacuated from a derailed Metro Blue Line train near Arlington Cemetery.

A root cause for the initial derailment is still being assessed, according to leaders at WMATA. The 7000-series at the time of their removal comprised about 60% of the total fleet.

On Thursday, WMATA sent their latest and most detailed plan to the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission for approval, which stated that improvements should come through in May by re-phasing in older, 6000-series cars. Metro plans for the change to bring the Green and Yellow Line services to a 15-minute wait at that time, down from the current 20 minutes. Throughout the summer, the 7000-series will be phased back into use, improving wait times across the board, Metro said.

Since the initial derailment, Metro has been tight-lipped about a final date on the return of the railcars, detailing an arduous inspection process and additional unforeseen setbacks along the way, such as a rise in COVID infections among workers.

The transit agency also plans to install systems meant to monitor the safety of the new railcars throughout various locations. Called Automatic Wayside Inspection Systems (AWIS), the installation is set to begin in the spring, with the first unit going near the College Park Station.

The system will provide real-time inspection and monitoring on the Green and Yellow lines, WMATA detailed.

Also in Metro's future plans are the introduction of 8000-series cars, which manufacturer Hitachi Rail announced that they plan to build in a $70 million factory in Washington County, Maryland on Monday.

The new trains are anticipated to also include new features. The 256 cars will have additional options of up to 800 in the fleet. Hitachi Rail said in a statement that the base order of the new cars will “increase reliability, offer modern onboard technology and an improved passenger experience.”

Officials say that the new 8000-series Metro trains will have:

Digital screens

Onboard Wifi

HD security cameras

Improved ventilation systems

Strict cybersecurity requirements

Wider aisles and more space between seats

Heated floors

Improved regenerative braking

Maryland officials said the project will create 460 new full-time jobs and will “help sustain 1,300 jobs in the region.”

Currently, Metro is amping up service as the District's first in-person National Cherry Blossom Festival takes place since the pandemic's onset.

Every weekend from Saturday, March 19 until Sunday, April 17 WMATA confirmed that they “will operate as many trains as possible matching weekday service levels" to help the flow of traffic in the city during peak cherry blossom season.