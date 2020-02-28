WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is holding a news conference Friday to discuss emergency legislation to stop the trafficking of illegal firearms in the city.

The announcement is set to be held at Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.

Bowser will be joined by public safety officials, the Director of Forensic Science, the D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsom, and gun safety advocates.

The conversation about illegal guns in the city comes after D.C. police seized 38 guns and arrested several teenagers in the District in one week.

Bowser continues to say D.C. has an illegal gun problem, leading to dozens of shootings and murders because the firearms are easily accessible. It's a point Bowser is also taking to the campaign trail with former New York City mayor and presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.

Bowser wrote a letter to Virginia lawmakers before their General Assembly session convened, demanding they pass tougher gun laws. She cited statistics from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

In July 2019, Bowser worked with the ATF and police officials to enforce an initiative on illegal firearms. Bowser said the plan was to build a stronger partnership in place to prosecute people who illegally get guns into D.C. from surrounding states.

Of the guns found at D.C. crime scenes ATF's data shows that more than 40 percent of illegal firearms recovered in the District are traced back to Virginia.

