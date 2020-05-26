Your guide to voting during the COVID-19 pandemic in DC and Maryland

In less than a week, primary voting will take place in Maryland and D.C., and local officials want you to be prepared.

WASHINGTON — Both Maryland and D.C. will be holding primaries in a week. And as all of us adapt to our new normals during the coronavirus pandemic, here is what you will need to know before attempting to make your vote count.

While voting in person will still be allowed, officials in Maryland and the District want residents to be aware of what must be done to vote via mail-in-ballots.

More than voting for President is on the Maryland and D.C. ballots. Primary voting will also be for U.S. congressional seats, Maryland boards of education, D.C. council seats, Maryland city mayors, Maryland city councils, Maryland judges, plus more.

In Maryland, primary ballots have already been mailed out to registered voters.

Of note, on Maryland mail-in ballots is an Oath of Absentee Voter YOU MUST SIGN on the back of the envelope, or your vote will NOT count. “You must sign this oath. If you do not sign it, your ballot will not count," according to state election officials.

Ballots must be postmarked in Maryland by June 2nd.

It should also be noted that the Maryland mail-in ballots say “Presidential Primary April 28, 2020.” It could be confusing to some voters. Maryland Board of Elections confirms that mail-in ballots for the June 2 Presidential Primary election are valid ballots- despite the incorrect date on them. If an eligible voter did not receive a ballot in the mail, they may submit a request to absentee.SBE@maryland.gov or call 1-800-222-8683.

For more information about this election, including a list of in-person voting locations, visit www.elections.maryland.gov or contact the State Board at 1-800-222-8683.

Tuesday is the deadline for DC voters to request a mail-in primary ballot. Ballots must be postmarked by June 2 to count. Unlike Maryland, which is mailing ballots to all registered voters, DC voters have to request a mail-in ballot.

The ballots themselves must be postmarked by June 2, and be back to the DC Board of Elections no later than a week after the primary. They can also be dropped off at an early voting center.

There are two ways District voters can request absentee ballots online. They can either fill the form out at the Vote 4 DC website, or download, and fill out a separate printable form from the DC Board of Elections website.

Voters should then return the form by email as a scanned attachment to DCabsentee@dcboe.org, fax the form to 202-347-2648, or mail it to the D.C. Board of Elections at 1015 Half Street, S.E., Suite 750, Washington, D.C. 20003.

Voters can also opt to fill the form out via the Vote 4 DC mobile app, which allows you to sign the form with your finger and send it in virtually without printing anything out. If they prefer mailing in a ballot (aka “snail mail”) they can request an application by phone at 202-741-5283.