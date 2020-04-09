x
DC mayor appoints new DC Fire and EMS Chief following retirement of former chief

After five years as Chief of D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Gregory Dean stepped down.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser appointed Assistant D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief John Donelly as the new D.C. Fire and EMS Chief at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Donnelly has served D.C. Fire and EMS since 1992. He currently leads the professional development bureau where he is responsible for the human resources division. He has served as an EMT, paramedic, firefighter and an officer.

The mayoral nomination will need to be approved by the D.C. Council.

Donelly's appointment comes after Chief Gregory Dean announced his retirement on Thursday following five years as their leader.

Dean was appointed the position by D.C Mayor Muriel Bowser in 2015, in charge of leading the 2,100 departments. He previously served for 10 years as the Fire-EMS Chief in Seattle, his hometown.

During his tenure in Seattle, Dean also served as fire marshal, assistant chief of administration, deputy chief of personnel and deputy chief of support services.

