DC Council passes non-citizens voting bill

This bill allows non-citizens, including undocumented immigrants to vote in the District's elections. Next, Mayor Bowser will have to approve.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on October 4, 2022.

The DC Council has passed the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act, according to a tweet from Councilmember Brianne Nadeau, who is the bill's lead sponsor. This bill will allow non-citizens, including undocumented immigrants to vote in local elections in D.C.

This includes races for D.C. Mayor, chairman or member of the council, attorney general, board of education, ANC, and any initiative, referendum recall or charter referendum.

Although this bill would allow non-citizens to vote in local D.C. elections, it will not give them access to voting in federal elections.

Some voting requirements will be the same for citizens and non-citizens, however. Those voting will still have to be 18 years old by the time of the general election, must live in D.C. for at least 30 days before the election and not claim voting residence in any U.S. state or U.S. territory.

Nadeau expressed her excitement on Twitter for the bill's passage. Councilmembers Lewis George, Silverman, Henderson, Pino, R. White and Allen co-sponsoring.

The Local Residents Voting Rights Amendment Act passes! For nearly a decade, I've championed expanding voting rights so that those who have made the District their home have the right for their voices to be heard in our local issues, no matter their immigration status. — Brianne K. Nadeau (@BrianneKNadeau) October 18, 2022

According to the city council, the bill's passage would mean D.C. would join the ranks of 11 Maryland municipalities that also let non-citizens vote. That list includes Barnesville, Cheverly, Chevy Chase Section 3, Garrett Park, Glen Echo, Hyattsville, Martin’s Additions, Mount Rainier, Riverdale Park, Somerset, and Takoma Park.

The next step in the legislative process is for the bill to go to Mayor Bowser for approval.

If passed, this bill would allow non-citizens to vote in D.C. elections, including undocumented immigrants.

