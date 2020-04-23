WASHINGTON — A popular D.C. Cat Cafe could close its doors for good in the next two weeks if financial relief doesn’t come soon. Like so many small businesses across the U.S., the founder of Crumbs and Whiskers is struggling to stay afloat.

For nearly five years, Crumbs and Whiskers has been a lifeline for cats that have been rescued from euthanasia in shelters. It has also been matchmaker for customers that want to adopt them.

"It's my heart and soul," said Kanchan Singh, the founder and CEO. "What I love is not just that we’re saving cats from euthanasia in shelters, but it’s a deep healing space for a lot of people."

Singh's business has three locations, including two in D.C. and one in Los Angeles. More than 3,500 cats and kittens have been rescued since its inception in 2015, according to Singh.

With the impact of COVID-19, it is not clear if the O Street cafe for cats will survive. For now, the M Street site for kittens is safe.

Before the lockdown, customers were able to pay for timed visits to see the cats along with café purchases. It was a main source of revenue that is now gone. Singh has tried to avoid layoffs, but had no choice. Part-time workers were let go.

"It's all brick and mortar which is why it's hitting us so hard," Singh said.

She closed all three locations over a month ago.

"It's been really hard because it's taken away how we make money entirely," Singh said.

Singh said she has tried everything, from applying for local grants to federal loans, but nothing has come through. Since the Small Business Administration received a $310 billion boost for the Paycheck Protection Program that dried up last week, she said she can only hope to get a piece of the pie this round.

The team has only managed because of contributions, online sales of merchandise and kittengrams that people purchase and send to friends and family. Online, customers were saddened by the news of a potential closure.

Kanchan Singh

"Without C &W, I wouldn’t have come across the cat I adopted." one person wrote. "I hope at least one location in D.C. remains open."

Singh said the decision on closing the O Street location isn’t final yet. The deadline is the first or second week of May.

