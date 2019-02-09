WASHINGTON — Crews with the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services are battling a two alarm fire in Southeast.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. in the 4900 block of A Street. Officials said the fire started on the second floor of a four-story apartment building.

About 20 fire department units and 80 firefighters are on scene or en route to the fire. Crews said most of the fire was put out in several units and the roof area of the building at this time.

So far, no one was reported injured.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

