WASHINGTON -- The Cannon House Office Building has been evacuated due to an audible alarm, according to US Capitol Police.

The building is located at 27 Independence Ave in Southeast D.C. At this time it is not clear why the alarm went off, however everybody was told to evacuate the building.

WUSA9's Evan Koslof reports that people are still not allowed to go back into the building an hour after they were evacuated. Police are still at the scene.

The following alert was sent out via e-mail:

EVACUATE: Cannon due to an audible alarm. Occupants should:

* Remain calm and move in a safe manner to the exits.

* If nearby, take annunciators on the way out.

* Close doors behind you but do not lock.

* Proceed immediately to your designated assembly area and check in with your OEC.

The Cannon House Office Building is also known as the Old House Office Building. It is the oldest congressional office building. It houses offices for congressional workers.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as we learn more.

Congressional staff congregating in the parking lot behind the building awaiting further instruction. pic.twitter.com/JDOtT1NwaJ — Matt Bonaccorsi (@MattBonaccorsi) October 25, 2018

Police tape is now blocking off the building. pic.twitter.com/6zePALWkBm — Ruben A. Verastigui (@rubenaaronvera) October 25, 2018

© 2018 WUSA