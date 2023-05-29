DC Water issues boil water advisory for some neighborhoods in Northeast

WASHINGTON — DC Water issued a boil water advisory for parts of Northeast D.C. The advisory impacts customers who lost water pressure on Sunday. DC Water advises customers to not drink or cook with their water without boiling it first if they are in the impacted area, which includes the neighborhoods of Fort Lincoln, Woodridge and Langdon.
The impact area is generally:
- East of Montana Avenue
- West of Eastern Avenue
- South of Rhode Island Avenue
- North of New York Avenue
DC Water advises customers to search their address on the interactive map or call the 24-Hour Command Center at (202) 612-3400 to determine if they are in the impact area of this advisory.
Customers in the impacted area should:
- Discard any beverages and ice made before and during this advisory.
- Run cold water until clear (if discolored) prior to boiling.
- Run cold water for 2 minutes if known sources of lead are present prior to boiling.
- Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute and let it cool.
- Store cooled water in a clean, covered container.
Cooled, boiled water or bottled water should be used for:
- Drinking
- Brushing teeth
- Preparing and cooking food
- Washing fruits and vegetables
- Preparing infant formula
- Making ice
- Giving water to pets
Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiled or bottled water, DC Water says.
On Sunday evening, DC Water received a number of customers in Northeast D.C. who were experiencing low or no water pressure. The investigation into the cause of the loss of pressure is ongoing.
The advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution because it may have been possible for bacteria or other disease-causing organisms to enter the water through cracks, breaks or joints in the distribution system.
Bacteria and other disease-causing contamination such as viruses and parasites can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms.
DC Water says they will collect samples in the impacted area. The advisory will be lifted when tests on two consecutive days show no bacteria are present and all customers can continue normal water use. DC Water anticipates the advisory will be lifted on Tuesday.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.