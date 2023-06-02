US Park Police pull body from Rock Creek

Firefighters pulled a dead person from the creek near Rock Creek Parkway and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest early Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a body was pulled from Rock Creek in Northwest D.C. early Monday morning. United States Park Police and D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a call of a water rescue just after 1:30 a.m.

According to a public information officer with the US Park Police, a death investigation is underway after a person was found in the water. DC Fire and EMS Special Operations personnel in wet suits and life vests used a rope system and a basket to get the person out of the water. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Park Police said no foul play is suspected in this case.

Rock Creek Parkway was closed in both directions due to the police activity surrounding this incident, but roads have since reopened.

The deceased person has not been identified by police.