'Bans off our bodies' | Major groups to hold abortion rights rally on Saturday

Planned Parenthood Federation of America alongside Planned Parenthood Action Fund and Women's March will come together to hold rally in D.C.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on May 10, 2022.

In light of the news of the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade, major activist groups are collectively taking a stance and organizing a rally in support of abortion rights.

The rally is set to take place on Saturday, May 14 at noon in D.C. at the Northeast side of the Washington Monument. Around 2 p.m. the participants plan to march to the Supreme Court, according to the event notice.

It is estimated that around 17,000 people will participate in the rally, according to the rally's permit.

In late April, Politico released a leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court possibly overturning the case of Roe v. Wade which granted people the right to abortion in the U.S.

However, in recent months the discussion over abortion has become a topic of debate, especially after Texas' passed a law in 2021 that restricted abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.