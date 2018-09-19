WASHINGTON -- A woman is dead after she was stabbed while jogging Tuesday night near her home in Logan Circle, Metropolitan police said. Police said the incident was more than likely random.

The stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of 11th Street in Northwest, D.C.

Surveillance video from a nearby Chinese restaurant, which we are not showing due to its graphic nature, shows the woman walking inside the restaurant covered in blood. Bystanders attempted life-saving efforts before emergency crews arrived. She was then transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for one suspect in connection with this stabbing. In an earlier statement, police believed there may have been more than one suspect involved, however stated otherwise during an afternoon press conference.

The victim has been identified as 35 year-old Wendy Karina Martinez, according to the D.C. police chief. She was an avid runner, known to run across the city, and lived close to where the stabbing happened, authorities stated.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area southbound on 11th Street. He was seen wearing a mustard-coloured sweatshirt.

The motive of the stabbing has not been determined. Police however believe it was random.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

© 2018 WUSA