The D.C. attorney general has filed multiple lawsuits on Wednesday against landlords in the District for poor health and safety conditions for residents, according to a press release.

“Vulnerable residents have been forced to live in horrific conditions at the hands of neglectful building owners,” said Attorney General Racine. “These particular landlords have shown a callous disregard for the health and safety of their tenants, and that is unacceptable under District law. Most landlords follow the law, but when we see evidence of neglect, we will take legal action to protect our residents.”

The lawsuits have been filed against landlords of six apt buildings, including more than 800 units in Wards 7 and 8 for "forcing hundreds of tenants to live in horrific conditions," Racine said in a tweet.

The building are located at 4559 Benning Road SE, 4569 Benning Road SE, 4480 C Street SE, Forest Ridge (2400 - 2424 Elvans Road SE) and The Vistas (2540 - 2542 Elvans Road SE; 2545 - 2557 Elvans Road SE; and 2500 - 2514 Pomeroy Road SE) and Stanton Glenn (3040 - 3098 Stanton Road SE).

Racine said some of the health and safety hazards include mold, vermin and drug ang gun violence.

If you believe your landlord is not making needed repairs or your health and safety are in danger, you can request a @dcra inspection by calling (202) 442-4400.

