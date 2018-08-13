The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin was reported “gravely ill” on Monday, just a year after she performed one of her most recent concerts at the Wolf Trap in Virginia.

Franklin took to the stage in July 2017, dazzling in a mink coat and floor-length gown. During the concert, she allegedly told fans that she had lost weight, dropping from a size 18 to 14.

Just a month earlier, during her 2017 Detroit concert, she told the crowd to keep her “in your prayers,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

Concerns of Franklin’s health began long before this year. In 2016, Franklin canceled an August concert at the Wolf Trap, citing “doctor’s orders.”

Nonetheless, the Queen of Soul has been a prominent performer in the DC-area throughout the years, notably appearing alongside several presidents and earning many different honors along the way.

Aretha Franklin performs in the summer of 2017 during a concert at the Wolf Trap in 2017. PHOTO CREDIT: Traci Medlock/Lock and Co. for Wolf Trap
Aretha Franklin performs in the summer of 2017 during a concert at the Wolf Trap in 2017. PHOTO CREDIT: Traci Medlock/Lock and Co. for Wolf Trap
Singer Aretha Franklin performs during the ianuguration ceremony for US President Barack Obama at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 20, 2009. AFP PHOTO/ ROBYN BECK (Photo by ROBYN BECK / AFP)
Aretha Franklin acknowledges applause as during the dedication of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial October 16, 2011 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 4: Singer Aretha Franklin attends a ceremony for the 2016 Kennedy Center honorees December 4, 2016 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images)
Singer Aretha Franklin performs during the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington on December 6, 2013. (AFP PHOTO/Nicholas KAMM)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: The "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin attends the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner on April 30, 2016 at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: Aretha Franklin performs at the International Jazz Day Concert on the South Lawn of the White House on April 29, 2016 in Washington, DC. The event was presented by Morgan Freeman. (Photo by Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: Aretha Franklin performs at the International Jazz Day Concert on the South Lawn of the White House on April 29, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: Aretha Franklin sings America The Beauiful during a portrait unveiling ceremony at the Justice Department February 27, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: Barack Obama fist bumps with singer Aretha Franklin who sung during a farwell ceremony for Attorney General Eric Holder at the Justice Department February 27, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Singer Aretha Franklin arrives for an event in the East Room of the White House December 2, 2012 in Washington, DC. US President Obama attended the event at the White House with the 2012 Kennedy Center Honorees. (AFP PHOTO/Brendan SMIALOWSKI)
WASHINGTON -- Aretha Franklin and music director Fred Nelson, III arrive for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 2012 Kennedy Center Honors at the U.S. Department of State in 2012. (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)
First Lady Michelle Obama reaches out to embrace Aretha Franklin after Franklin performed at the dedication of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial October 16, 2011 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Singer Aretha Franklin (C) attends a reception for Kennedy Center Honorees December 6, 2009 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Singer Aretha Franklin arrives for the inauguration of US President-elect Barack Obama at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2009. AFP PHOTO/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON - Singer Aretha Franklin recieves the Medal of Freedom from U.S. President George W. Bush during a ceremony at the White House November 9, 2005 in Washington DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON -- Aretha Franklin wipes away her tears after US President George W. Bush presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civil award, in the White House in 2005. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Bill Clinton (R) along with First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton presents Aretha Franklin (C) with the 1999 National Medal of Arts and Humanities Award 29 in 1999, at Constitution Hall in Washington, DC. (STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP/Getty Images)

In April 2016, months before she would cancel her Wolf Trap concert, she sang at the International Jazz Concert on the White House Lawn. Also, there was President Obama and actor Morgan Freeman.

In 2015, she made honoree Carole King and attendees, including the Obamas, cry when she performed “(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman” at the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors.

The highly-viewed video shows Franklin first starting out at a piano, clad in a fur coat, before rising to the center of the stage. As she belts the song, she drops the coat, revealing a floor-length pink dress with gold embellishments. By the end of her final note, with her arms raised in the air, every person in the audience is on their feet.

Franklin has attended the Kennedy Center Honors several times in the past few years and was named an honoree in 1994.

Her closeness with President Obama was apparent during his presidency. She sang during a 2015 farewell ceremony for Attorney General Eric Holder and is pictured fist-bumping the president. In 2013, she performed at the White House Christmas tree lighting.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: Barack Obama fist bumps with singer Aretha Franklin who sung during a farwell ceremony for Attorney General Eric Holder at the Justice Department February 27, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Alongside the Obamas in 2011, Franklin sang at the dedication ceremony for the Martin Luther King Memorial on the National Mall.

And, of course, she performed at President Obama’s inauguration in 2009, singing “My Country ‘Tis of Thee."

President Obama wasn’t the only president Franklin was recognized by nor was he the first president whose inauguration she performed at.

In 2005, President Bush awarded her the Presidential Medal of Honor. Franklin wiped away tears after President Bush fastened the medal around her neck.

WASHINGTON -- Aretha Franklin wipes away her tears after US President George W. Bush presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civil award, in the White House in 2005. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
In 1999, President Bill Clinton, with First Lady Hillary Clinton at his side, awarded Franklin the National Medal of Arts and Humanities Award. That same year, she performed for the president and the press at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner.

In 1999, she sang “I Dreamed a Dream” at President Bill Clinton’s inauguration.

Long before that, she performed at President Jimmy Carter’s inaugural gala in 1977.

And, true to her nature, the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin appeared and sang at many of these performances clad in her furs.

No further updates were provided on Monday regarding her health.

