Airbnb releases 'Capitol Safety Plan' ahead of Inauguration Day

The safety plan includes banning people from the platform that were identified as part of the Capitol riot.

WASHINGTON — Airbnb has released an updated 'Capitol Safety Plan' ahead of Inguaration Day that includes banning people that were identified as part of the Capitol riot.

The plan is one Airbnb hopes will answer key issues with its customers and the communities it has properties listed in after the Jan. 6 riot that left multiple people dead.

Other steps that Airbnb has taken include:

Reviewing of D.C. area reservations

Booking requirements

Additional Security Checks

Guest Engagement and Legal Action

Engaging Host Communities

Neighbor Support (Airbnb has a neighbor support line at airbnb.com/neighbors to connect with Washington D.C., Virginia and Maryland neighbors directly if they need to bring issues with reservations to our attention. It includes a 24/7 hotline overseen by highly trained staff.)

"We will continue to operate with as much transparency as possible regarding the development of our trust and safety defenses to combat hate group members whose behavior and conduct violates our Community Standards and Community Commitment," Airbnb said in its plan.

