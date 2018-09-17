WASHINGTON -- An affordable housing community with units designed for grandfamilies, the first of its kind, opened up in D.C. last week.

Plaza West, a 223-unit affordable housing community for both seniors and families opened on Thursday at 1035 4th Street, NW and 307 K Street. Of the 223-units, 50 are specifically intended for grandparents raising their grandchildren in D.C.

“As our city continues to grow and age, we’re committed to making investments in innovative programs—in housing, education, childcare, and more—that will set more families up for success,” said Mayor Bowser. “Plaza West is an example of how we are ensuring residents and families of all backgrounds and income levels have access to safe and affordable places to live across all eight wards.”

D.C. is now the ninth city in the country to offer a residential program for so-called grandfamilies.

Grandfamily units are available to people making 30 to 40 percent of the area median income. One-hundred and seventy-three units wil be available to people and families making 50 to 60 percent of the area median income. The remaining 11 units will be for Department of Behavioral Health clients, according to Mayor Bowser's office.

