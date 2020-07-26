Meet the 7-year-old fashion designer that will be featured in DMV Kids Fashion Week

Journey Williams has been designing clothes since she was 5-years-old.

WASHINGTON — Fashion weeks all around the nation have had to be just a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, including the DMV Kids Fashion Week.

Although the fashion shows are not in front of hundreds like they usually are, and will be held virtually, it hasn't stopped the production and motivation for one 7-year-old here in the DMV.

“I'm very excited that they're wearing my clothes," Journey Williams said about the upcoming show. "I just cry happy tears right now.”

That’s right, this little diva is a fashion designer. She’s been doing this for quite a while now — you know, since she was 5.

"I used to take old socks, and I made them into Barbie dresses,” Williams added.

Journey’s mom noticed her creativity and they got right to work.

Journey said, “I can make a dress, I could do whatever I want with this," Journey said about the unconventional approach. "My mom said ‘Okay then, let's make a dress,’ and then that's how we started our thing."

Together, they've used fabrics from all over the world.

"This fabric?" Williams said, pointing. "This one is from Kenya."

Models have worn Journey's designs from Los Angeles to here in the District. Now she's gearing up to participate in a virtual fashion week for kids.

If you want some threads from her, don’t fret. Journey said “I make them for everybody!”