WASHINGTON -- Two men are injured and one man is dead after three separate shootings that happened in less than 7 hours in D.C., Metropolitan police said.

The most recent shooting happened overnight around 2:50 a.m. near Howard University in the 200 block of V St. in Northwest D.C. When officers got to the scene they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There is currently no lookout information on this shooting.

The other two shootings happened only a half a mile and just over an hour apart.

Around 9:40 p.m. a man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound in the 4000 block of 3rd St. in Southeast. The man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier that night, around 8:04 p.m. a shooting happened in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street in Southeast D.C. The man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

