2 men killed in separate DC shootings just minutes apart

The first shooting happened in Northeast and the second happened in Southeast Sunday evening.

WASHINGTON — Two men are dead after two separate shootings in the District Sunday evening, D.C. Police said.

The first shooting happened around 9:18 p.m. in the 1800 block of 24th Street in Northeast. Officers were called to the scene after a report of gunshot noise.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds just blocks away from the 5th District police station.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At this time, police have no information on possible suspects. They are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting and the motive.

Minutes later in Southeast D.C., 7th District officers were called to the 4300 block of Wheeler Road to investigate a homicide after a Shotspotter alert around 9:41 p.m.

Officers at the scene, located a man who was shot in the chest, police said. The man was taken to the hospital "unconscious and not breathing" and was later pronounced dead.

In this homicide, police have not yet determined possible suspects or a motive.

It is unknown if these two shootings are related.

D.C. Police are actively investigating the homicides.

The District has reported at least 17 people shot from March 27 to April 3. Of those shooting, nine of those victims were murdered.

So far this year, MPD data shows homicides are up 22% compared to 2020.

2020 was a historically violent year as MPD reported the highest number of homicides since 2004.