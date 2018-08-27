WASHINGTON -- D.C. police responded to five different shootings across the District within 24 hours, including a juvenile that was shot in the leg and two men who died.

The first shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday in the 1200 block of Bladensburg Road in Northeast.

Nearly five hours later just a few miles from the first shooting, police responded the 200 block of 36th Street in Northeast. Once they got on scene, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said a juvenile male was hit in the lower leg, and a man was struck in the same area.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals and are expected to recover. No suspect information is available.

At 12:05 a.m. early Monday morning, police responded to 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast. When police arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. No lookout information is available for a suspect at this time.

Nearly 80 minutes later, police responded to the 1900 block of 9th Street in Northwest for a double shooting in the street. Police said both victims are men. One died at the hospital.

The final shooting in the 24-hour stretch happened around 1:55 a.m. in the 600 block of 46th Place in Southeast.

