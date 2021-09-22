Unknown cause for a dozen sick students at Georgetown University

Health officials confirm at least 12 students have fallen ill since Tuesday, September 21.

WASHINGTON — A dozen students on the main campus of Georgetown University have reported being sick since Tuesday, September 21. Students have reported symptoms including severe stomach pains, vomiting and diarrhea, according to campus medical officials.

In a letter to Georgetown students and staff, Dr. Ranit Mishori, Chief Public Health Officer said they are working to determine if the cases are related and what the cause is.

Dr. Mishori said the cause is not known, but did pointed out a recent nationwide outbreak of Salmonella.

"At this time we do not know the cause of the symptoms, but it is prudent to assume they are related to an infectious process. Please be aware that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported a national outbreak of Salmonella from an unknown source," the letter reads.

Salmonella is a bacteria that affects the intestinal system and can cause fever, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal cramps.

According the that CDC report, the Salmonella outbreak has been reported in 25 states and sickened at least 127 people. The outbreak was first reported on September 17.

Georgetown health officials tell students that if they are experiencing symptoms to limit their contact with others and stay well hydrated.