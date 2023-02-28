Northwest DC Walmart location closing March 31

Walmart says the H Street location and some others failed to meet "financial expectations."

WASHINGTON — Attention D.C. Walmart shoppers, the retail store's H Street, Northwest location will be closing its doors on March 31.

WUSA9 reached out to Walmart after shoppers noticed signs in the store announcing the closure.

Walmart confirmed Tuesday that the H Street location will be closing following a "careful and thoughtful review process." The decision came after some stores across the country failed to meet financial expectations, a Walmart spokesperson said Tuesday.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our H Street location, said Felicia McCranie, Communications Director for Walmart in the North and East U.S. "We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com.”

The store's pharmacy will close on Friday, March 17, while the store as a whole will be closed to the public by Friday, March 31.

Employees are welcome to transfer to one of the other three Walmart locations that are within seven miles of the closing store. Walmart has nearly 5,000 stores across the country.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly said 5,000 stores across the U.S. did not meet financial expectations. Walmart says "some" stores did not meet financial expectations. We regret the error.