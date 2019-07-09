WASHINGTON — DC Police said a 15-year-old girl is missing from the District.

Escada Zachery was last seen on August 30 in the 200 block of I Street in Northeast. She was reported missing on September 3.

Police describe Zachery as a black female of medium complexion. She is 5-foot-6-inches and weighs 120 pounds.

She has black wavy hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, tan skirt, white knee high socks and black Air Force One sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

