WASHINGTON — Where there was once a green mermaid logo, there will soon be shuttered windows. The Chinatown Starbucks, located on the corner of 7th and H Street, will be closing its doors for good Sept. 24.

The location isn't the first to shut its doors in the District, but rather the fifth store to close since December. The closures around D.C. reflect a company-wide decision to scale back 150 stores across the United States by the end of 2019, according to a company statement in 2018.

"Our recent performance does not reflect the potential of our exceptional brand and is not acceptable," Starbucks president and CEO Kevin Johnson said in a June 2018 statement. "Over the past year, we have taken several actions to streamline the company, positioning us to increase our innovation agility as an organization and enhance focus on our core value drivers which serve as the foundation to re-accelerate growth and create long-term shareholder value."

The latest closure in the District was the 2300 Wisconsin Ave. location in March, along with three others that have shut down since December:

1301 Connecticut Ave. NW closed in December

21st and P Street NW closed Feb. 21

9th and G Street NW location closed Feb. 22.

The store, which was a prime pit stop for game days and concerts thanks to it's close proximity to Capital One Arena, isn't the only one to serve up caffeine.

Looking for a new spot for your coffee fix? Here are some options around the Chinatown area:

Those missing their usual Starbucks fix can find two neighboring locations near the H & 7th St. store:

7th and E Street- 443 7th St. NW

Renaissance Hotel - 8th St. between K Street and I Street

