WASHINGTON — Prince George's County Fire Department confirmed a boy was struck by a MARC train Monday at Laurel station. Officials said the boy is suffering from life threatening injuries.

The collision happened near Bowie Road and Lafayette Avenue. Rescue teams treated the victim on scene before he was transferred by helicopter to a nearby trauma center.

MARC train officials said MARC train 850 reported a trespasser near Laurel Station and customers should expect delays.

All Camden Line trains are suspended in both directions at this time and trains will be held in Washington or Camden Yards.

Officials don't have an estimated time for restoration.

This is a developing story. We will update you with more information as we receive it.

