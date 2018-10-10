CENTREVILLE, Va. -- Police are searching for a man who allegedly grabbed a woman's butt inside of a Giant store in Centreville Monday afternoon.

The sexual assault happened around 2:25 p.m. at the Giant located at 14125 Saint Germain Drive, police said.

A 37-year-old woman was reaching for an item on the top shelf when a man suddenly grabbed her butt. The woman screamed and then ran away.

Police describe the man as a 6' tall Hispanic man with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on the suspect's identity call the Sully District Station at 703-814-7000.

