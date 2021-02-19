Mother and son from Iowa arrested, charged in US Capitol riot

Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval Jr. were arrested on federal warrants Friday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A mother and son from Iowa have been arrested and charged in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Omaha Office.

Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines and her son, Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny, were arrested on federal warrants by FBI agents Friday. Both face federal charges.

Deborah Sandoval's charges include:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Knowingly Impeding or Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Salvador Sandoval Jr.'s charges include:

Obstructing, Impeding or Interfering with Law Enforcement

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Both made their initial appearance in the Southern District of Iowa on Friday afternoon.

In total, four Iowans have been charged with crimes related to the deadly riots.

Doug Jensen of Des Moines was indicted Tuesday on seven more charges for, bringing his total to 13.

Leo Kelly of Cedar Rapids was ordered to be released from custody on Tuesday, but he can't travel outside the Northern District of Iowa. He faces two charges.