Several statues found beheaded at Catholic church in Burke, VA

A man found a statue of the Blessed Mother and three other statues irreparably damaged Tuesday morning.

BURKE, Va. — Parishioners of a Catholic church in Virginia are reeling after a shocking act of vandalism.

Fairfax County Police are looking for a suspect responsible for beheading multiple statues in the garden area of Nativity Catholic Church on Nativity Lane in Burke.

According to a release from police, the vandalism was discovered around 8 a.m. Tuesday when a man found three statues with their heads removed and one statue with its head and hands broken off.

Police say the suspect also took one of the statue heads.

In a letter to parishioners, Father Bob Cilinski says the vandal damaged the statue of the Blessed Mother and the children she appeared to at Fatima, and that there is no way to repair them. The church plans to have them removed from their place in the Nativity campus at the Grotto and will work to replace them.

"The Grotto is a place of prayer, peace, and healing. We pray for the person or persons who desecrated this sacred space and for peace in our world and the end of violence", Father Cilinski states in the letter. Father Cilinski included a picture of the statues as they appeared during the snowstorm on Jan. 3.

He continued, "May this be a cherished image of healing and peace on this day of some darkness for us."

Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington released the following statement: "The vandalism of a statue of Our Blessed Mother at the Church of the Nativity is a tragic and senseless defacing of the sacred. Mary stands as a symbol of peace in a world that needs her now more than ever. I ask that others join me in prayer for the perpetrator, as any motive behind such an act reflects a troubled soul in need of Our Lord."