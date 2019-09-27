FAIRFAX, Va. — If you're the parent of an elementary school child tonight -- as I am -- this is the kind of story that gnaws at your gut and hurts your heart. It brings up every fear of every parent who sends their kids off to school each day and suddenly can't protect them from the hate and intolerance of others.

And make no mistake, this is a hate crime. That it was allegedly committed by 12-year-old boys, who happened to be white, against their 12-year-old African American classmate, just means they can't go to prison. This is also borne out of intolerance. When sixth graders use words like "nappy" or "ugly" as they forcibly pin down and cut a black girl's natural dreadlocks with scissors -- on a playground slide, of all places -- you know they learned those words somewhere before. Probably at home.

This is also about not seeing others for who they are -- on many levels. Parents have to sign a contract before Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Va., accepts their $12,000 check for tuition. That contract asserts your belief that marriage can only be between a man and a woman and that homosexuality is a Biblical sin that is wrong and immoral.

It details "moral misconduct" that can disqualify applicants. These moral breaches, according to the school, includes, “heterosexual activity outside of marriage (e.g., premarital sex, cohabitation, extramarital sex), homosexual or lesbian sexual activity, polygamy, transgender identity, any other violation of the unique roles of male and female."

It's why no one who identifies LGBTQ can attend or teach at Immanuel Christian. Correct me if I'm wrong if there are theologians reading this:

That doesn't sound very Christlike, does it? Either way, I'm praying for those who discriminate at Immanuel Christian based on sexual identity. What's the saying -- love the bigot, hate the bigotry?

Even 12-year-old Amari Allen's mother had to sign that contract, which is a horrible irony after what happened to her daughter.

This story, first reported by our own Mikea Turner, who knows the aunt of the child personally, touches every third rail in society: Race. Gender. Culture. Religion. Bullying. And even politics. Karen Pence, the Second Lady, teaches art at the school part-time. The idea that there might have been Secret Service on the school grounds at the time of the assault is even more disturbing.

But at its core, this is about right and wrong, what we teach our kids. And the boys who did this were taught wrong -- by their parents, by their teachers, by everyone in their life who either didn't know they could do something like this or didn't care enough to fix their belief systems and behaviors.

Henry Franklin, a father himself, Tweeted me, "I'm afraid of how I'd react if this happened to either of my kids.. I'm so scared of what I'd do."

I know how I'd react if I was the parent of one of those boys. I'd know, up to that point, I'd failed to do the one job I couldn't mess up in my life.

We gotta be better to each other. We just have to.

